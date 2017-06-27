The One Word You Never Ever Want To Hear, And How To Deal With It

The word "cancer" is a terrifying word to many people, and rightfully so. Most of us know at least one person who has died from cancer, and many of us do not know that much about the signs and various symptoms of cancer. Education about this disease is vitally important.

In order to reduce the risk of getting cancer, follow this tip. Stain and grease proofing chemicals, such as the ones found in scotch guard and food packaging, contains many unhealthy carcinogens. These carcinogens are passed to food items when contact is made and enter the body through digestion. They also enter the skin when it touches scotch guarded fabric. Avoid these products at all costs.

If you are not feeling well you should not get behind the wheel of a car when you are going through cancer treatment. Many people who are battling cancer feel weaker than they normally would and easily fall asleep. You would not want to risk your life by falling asleep behind the wheel.

Do not be afraid to ask for help following your cancer diagnosis. Friends and family members often want to do everything they can to assist you; let them pick up items from the grocery store, take you to appointments or make you dinner. It makes them feel good to do something for you, and it makes your life a little easier.

Cosmetic products often contain carcinogens. These products are applied to the skin and allowed to sit there for hours being absorbed by the skins pores and leading to a greater chance of getting cancer. In order to cut this risk, avoid cosmetic products that contain ingredients with "PEG" or "-eth" in the name.

Here is one of the most important tips for cancer prevention in existence. Avoid BPA at all costs. BPA, also known as Bisphenol A, is a synthetic estrogen. It is found in hard plastics such as those that are used for water bottles and the interior of canned foods. BPA has been linked to cancer in many cases. In order to avoid BPA, use products that do not contain it.

People with cancer need complete honesty from you, so do not hide anything from them just because you feel it may hurt them or hurt your relationship with them. Whether it's something the doctor said or a secret you've been sitting on for another reason now is the time for full disclosure.

Try to stay at a healthy weight. Being overweight and inactive can increase your chances of getting cancer. Excess weight has far reaching consequences and losing weight will do much more than lower your cancer risk. It will also lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and premature death.

Always work hard to gather information if someone you love has cancer. They might not be in the right frame of mind to soak up the information about what they can do to handle the disease. But you should be at full attention in order to take in and retain this information. It's important that you gather as much as possible.

Learn self testing methods for detecting breast cancer. Breast cancer is a leading cause of death in women of all ages, and can be identified early through regular breast exams that you can perform at home. If you are able to detect breast cancer early, you could avoid it advancing in stage to a point where your life is in danger.

If you are not coping very well, or even if you are coping well, consider looking for a support group in your area. They will be able to listen and relate to what you are going through and you will likely find a good bit of comfort in being surrounded by others who are going or have been through the things that you are.

If you are 50 years or older, it is important that you get a colonoscopy at least once every 5 years. If you are at risk for colon cancer, it should be every two years. A colonoscopy can detect changes in the cells, and if treated early, can save your life.

You should always seek second opinions, even if you believe your oncologist is the best in his or her field. It's only an opinion you're seeking; you never know when someone made a mistake or failed to mention a possible treatment option to you. Getting multiple opinions will simply give you multiple sources of information.

Limit the amount of red meats, and especially processed meats, in your diet. A healthy diet is linked to reduced risks of cancer. Eating a heavy amount of red, processed meats will increase the fat content of your diet. The processing in particular exposes you to some potentially harmful chemicals and preservatives. All of these things can be high risk factors for cancer.

Know your family history. Once of the causes of skin cancer is genetics. If you have members in your family that have had skin cancer, you may be at more of a risk to get it as well. If you have inherited the traits of the high risk factor, you need to be additionally careful when in the sun.

One of the best ways in order to ease someone that has been diagnosed with cancer is to consciously listen to what they say. Listening to someone might sound easy but it is harder than it looks. With that said, it is important to not interrupt and listen to what they have to say with not only your ears but with your eyes and body as well.

If you are not feeling well, ask a friend or a family member to take you to your doctor's appointment. They want to help you and asking them for transportation is safer for you when you are not doing your best. They can also provide company and support throughout the day.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer, drink as much water as possible, ideally between eight and ten glasses every day. You will be taking quite a bit of medication, and water helps your kidneys handle everything that you are putting into your body. Water will also keep you hydrated.

In conclusion, cancer is a weird disease. It often presents little to no warning signs at some stages, only to be dormant and a timed hazard. Cancer is a problematic disease that can sometimes be fatal. If you use the tips that are found in this article, you can learn more about cancer and possibly, some ways to prevent it.